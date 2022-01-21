‘Campus Check-In’ makes its debut on WGN News Now on Friday

CHICAGO – From the fall through the late spring, a number of college teams at different levels with athletes from around the globe take to their respective fields of competition to represent their school.

Along with the thousands of athletes who play, there are millions of fans who tune into watch the sports no matter what the stage. That’s especially true in the Chicago area, where there are many colleges in the area and the state with strong local ties.

That’s why on WGN News Now we’ve started the “Campus Check-In” show to weekly spotlight different sports of Chicagoland interest. It made it’s debut on Friday, featuring some of the local college basketball teams along with a few new features that will be occurring during each show.

This week we spotlighted rising DePaul women’s basketball players and Chicago native Aneesah Morrow, who’s enjoying an incredible freshman season with the Blue Demons. Josh Frydman of WGN News had an extensive story on the former Simeon High School standout, which you can see by clicking here.

Plus our “Extra Credit” segment featured a great moment in DeKalb as brothers, Bourbonnais natives, and Northern Illinois soccer players Anthony and Nick Markanich were each selected in the same MLS SuperDraft on January 11th.

Larry Hawley has all of that in the first episode of “Campus Check-In,” which you can see in the video above.