CHICAGO – The summer is beginning to draw to a close as August begins to fade into September, and that means the return of college athletics around the country.

That includes football, which will start kicking off this Saturday with “Week 0” games at a few places around the country and even the world. Meanwhile, a number of other sports are also getting their seasons underway at a number of different divisions across college sports.

As fall gets ready to return, so does “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now as we cover some of the college sports that are of interest in the Chicago area.

Northwestern football is headed overseas for a game for the first time as Pat Fitzgerald’s team faces Nebraska to open the 2022 season in Ireland. Illinois is home against Wyoming in their second-straight “Week 0” game as they look to get back into a bowl game with a new quarterback at the helm.

Notre Dame and Northern Illinois will have to wait a little longer to get their seasons going as the Huskies play on September 1st while the Irish face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus two days later.

There are also a few other teams locally in other sports hoping for big years, including Northwestern field hockey, which is ranked No. 1 as they go for a second-straight national championship.

NIL remains a major topic in college sports as it enters its second year and the White Sox are getting in the game. Learn about that program on this edition of the show.

Our guest, Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, gets into the topic of college expansion as the Big Ten grew this offseason.

Larry Hawley has more on all these stories in this edition of Campus Check-In at 3:15 PM, and you can watch that live at 3:15 PM in the video above.