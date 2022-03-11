‘Campus Check-In’ looks towards the NCAA Tournament as Selection Sunday approaches

CHICAGO – It’s not here just yet, but we’re so close!

The NCAA Tournament selection show for men’s and women’s basketball is coming up this Sunday, as teams will find out if they’re going to the “Big Dance” or watching from home.

But before the official start of “March Madness,” there is still a little bit of work to do for a few teams still playing in their conference tournaments. That includes Illinois, which is looking to defend their Big Ten Tournament title from 2021 in this year’s edition in Indianapolis as the top seed.

Southern Illinois women’s basketball will be doing the same as they look to punch their ticket to the women’s tourney at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline. Meanwhile, DePaul and Northwestern women’s hoops await their tournament fate.

A few schools have already locked up their place in the NCAA Tournament, including Loyola, who is there for a third time in five seasons after winning their last “Arch Madness” last weekend in St. Louis. Meanwhile, Triton College is off to the NJCAA Division I tournament for the first time in their history after making the transition from Division II after a national title in 2018.

We’ll also have a salute to coach Bruce Weber, who stepped down at Kansas State this week, and what fans here in Illinois will remember about the former Illini & SIU coach.

Larry Hawley covered all this and more in this week’s edition of “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now. You can watch the entire show by clicking on the video above.