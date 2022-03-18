CHICAGO – When some sports fans list their favorite weekend of the year, the one which is ahead could very well be it.

That is the start of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament, a time when a number of teams are taking to the floor in search of a national championship. Just like every year, there are a few squads of interest here in the Chicago area in this mid-March weekend of 2022.

Illinois and Loyola are both in Pittsburgh opening play Friday in the South Region of the men’s Division 1 tournament hoping for long runs on the road to the Final Four in New Orleans in early April. After a thrilling win over Rutgers in their play-in game on Wednesday, 11th-seeded Notre Dame starts West Region play against sixth-seeded Alabama Friday afternoon in San Diego.

After a 14-year wait, Illinois State women’s basketball is back in the “Big Dance” after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. They’re the 15th seed in the Greensboro region and will face host Iowa on Friday afternoon at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

In Division-III, Elmhurst College is off to the Final Four in Fort Wayne this weekend for the first time in school history as the Bluejays face Wabash College in the National Semifinal on Friday night.

A pair of local junior college teams are in the Final Four of their respective tournaments: Triton College men’s basketball in Division 1 in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Morton College women’s basketball in Division-II in Port Huron, Michigan.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.Net joins the show to give his perspective on Illinois and Loyola, while Sister Jean tells us how far she thinks the Ramblers will go in the tournament.

All are featured in this week’s “Campus Check-In” with Larry Hawley, which you can watch in the video above.