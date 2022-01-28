‘Campus Check-In’ features an in-state Big Ten matchup & more on January 28th

CHICAGO – For the first time in the 2021-2022 college basketball season, Illinois’ Big Ten teams will clash on the hardwood on Saturday.

Brad Underwood’s 24th-ranked Illini will face Northwestern in Evanston at 3:30 PM at Welsh Ryan Arena, with Illinois currently holding a six-game winning streak in the series. Meanwhile, DePaul had a pair of difficult losses for their men’s and women’s teams this week.

Loyola is back on track after their first loss in Missouri Valley Conference play, and speaking of that league, that’s where UIC is heading next year as their athletics programs leave the Horizon League.

Plus we’ll show you a highlight from a Chicago native that’s been one of the best in college basketball this season.

Larry Hawley has all that in this week’s installment of “Campus Check-In,” and you can watch it in the video above.