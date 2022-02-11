‘Campus Check-In’ features a tight race in Big Ten hoops, UIC’s fight to get back in Horizon League tournaments

CHICAGO – The middle of February is about the time when the anticipation for “March Madness” starts to grow.

Some conferences are a few weeks out from their annual tournaments while some still have a month to go in order to add to their NCAA Tournament resume. Illinois is battling with a number of conference foes to try and earn their first regular season conference title since 2005 while Loyola is in the fight for another title in The Valley.

Notre Dame has suddenly emerged as a contender in the ACC, with a recent surge putting them in first place alone in the conference at the moment.

The same can be said for three women’s teams of local interest: DePaul in the Big East, Notre Dame in the ACC, and Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference. All of their races figure to come down to the wire as the competition has remained close the entire season.

UIC is in a different battle this week, but it’s not with a specific sport but rather an entire program. The Flames lost an appeal to participate in Horizon League conference tournaments last week, which is something league bylaws banned them from doing due to their early departure to go to the MVC.

Athletic director Michael Lipitz was disappointed with the result and has vowed to fight the decision in any way he can to get athletes back in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is in Ireland to check out where the Wildcats will open their 2022 season in August.

