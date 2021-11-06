CAMPUS CHECK-IN: Even with a loss, NIU’s MAC West title destiny is in their hands

DEKALB – It is a night that will go down in history for Northern Illinois football, even if it didn’t go down as a victory.

Quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for a school-record 532 yards while receiver Trayvon Rudolph had a MAC-record 309 yards receiving against Kent State on Wednesday night. But in an offensive game, it still wasn’t enough, as the MAC East-leading Flashes knocked off the Huskies 52-47.

While it’s their first conference loss of the season, Northern Illinois still has the overall lead in the MAC West by a game since every team in the division has two losses. Should the Huskies win their final three games of the regular season, including their next contest against Ball State Wednesday in DeKalb, they would still win the division and clinch a spot in the MAC Championship Game.

That was part of this week’s “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now from Larry Hawley. He also spotlighted Illinois after their letdown against Rutgers, Northwestern’s Ryan Field Senior Day, and the renewal of the Notre Dame-Navy rivalry in the video above.