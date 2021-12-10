Cam Ellis preview the Bears-Packers game on ‘The 9-Yard Line’ & WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – As December continues, most of the focus for Bears’ fans remains on the future of the franchise with change likely coming at the end of another disappointing season.

Matt Nagy is likely coaching the final five games of his tenure with the franchise while a few young players like Justin Fields and Teven Jenkins hope to get some valuable experience down the stretch.

Sunday will be this group’s most difficult challenge left in the season as they travel to Lambeau Field to face the NFC North-leading Packers for a Sunday night contest. Ending a five-game losing streak to their rivals in Green Bay will take a monumental effort and would be one of the bigger upsets in the NFL this year.

Cam Ellis of 670 The Score appeared on “The 9-Yard Line” and WGN News Now Sports Talk to preview that game while also talking about what could be ahead for the Bears in the