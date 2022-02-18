‘Bull-etin Board’ talks about the Bulls at the 2022 All-Star Break

CHICAGO – It’s February 18th and the Bulls have reached “halftime” of the 2021-2022 season.

Raise your hand if this is where you thought the team would be back in October? If your arm is down, you probably aren’t alone.

Even the most optimistic Bulls’ fan has to be a bit surprised with how this team, which was essentially brand new when the regular season began, has progressed so far this season. They’re at the top of the Eastern Conference at the All-Star Break, something they haven’t done in a decade, and have re-energized a fan base that had been frustrated by the “Gar/Pax” era.

DeMar DeRozan is making NBA history at the moment as he makes his case for NBA Most Valuable Player while Zach LaVine is an All-Star again while Ayo Dosunmu has surprised in his rookie year.

Despite a number of injuries and being one of the first teams in the league with an COVID-19 omicron outbreak, the Bulls are in a position to end their playoff drought this spring and maybe win their first postseason series since 2015.

All of these topics were covered on the “Bull-etin Board” this week on WGN News Now. We heard from Billy Donovan on his respect for the team having success despite a number of things working against them, DeRozan discussing his record-breaking 35 point, 50 percent shooting streak, while Dosunmu talked about the upcoming “Rising Stars” challenge.

Larry Hawley has those topics and more on this week’s edition of the show which you can watch in the video above.