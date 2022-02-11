‘Bull-etin Board’ spotlights trade deadline week for the Bulls

CHICAGO – Over the past year, he’s made it clear that moves that needed to be made with the Bulls’ roster were meant to benefit the team in the moment.

Arturas Karnisovas made that clear in his first trade deadline as the Bulls’ executive vice president, when he traded away draft picks and young players to acquire players who could help the team make the playoffs. In that deal was All-Star Center Nikola Vucevic, who was then joined by DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and a host of new players.

But after a number of changes made over the past year, Karnisovas decided to hold steady at the trade deadline, opting against making any major trades before Thursday’s deadline. He’s confident that the group assembled, when healthy, can make a run in the playoffs based on what he’s seen so far.

Naturally, the trade deadline was a bit part of this week’s “Bull-etin Board” on WGN News Now as we heard from Karnisovas after a quite deadline day on the show. We also had an update on forward Patrick Williams, heard from Zach LaVine on how the team is building chemistry, while also looking at another big week for DeRozan as he looks ahead to the All-Star Game.

Plus we talked about why DeMar will actually be against Zach in the All-Star Game in Cleveland coming up on February 20th.

