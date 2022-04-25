CHICAGO – Going into Game 3, there was some enthusiasm and hope that the Bulls might be able to make their series with the reigning NBA champions a much longer affair than many might have predicted.

Some even believed that they even had a chance to pull off a major first round upset over the Bucks should they take care of business at the United Center.

After one quarter on Friday, those hopes took a hit, and by the end of Game 3, they were clouded. By the end of Game 4 early Sunday afternoon, they were just about gone.

Two dominant performances by Milwaukee not only handed the Bulls losses of 30 and 24 points, respectively, but it put Billy Donovan’s team down 3-1 heading to a Game 5 in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the Bulls season is likely to end sooner than later.

We recapped a difficult weekend on Monday’s “Bull-etin Board” as we heard from a few players, look at a few key stats, and had an update on Alex Caruso, who left Sunday’s game early after taking a hit to the face.

Steph Noh of The Sporting News also stopped by to talk about the team not only in this series but moving forward as they look to build a championship team.

You can watch this edition of the show by clicking on the video above.