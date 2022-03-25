CHICAGO – Once again, it’s been a rough seven days during a difficult month of March for the Bulls despite a pretty decent start.

The team picked up a much-needed win over the Raptors, a team chasing them in the Eastern Conference standings, but blowout losses to the Bucks and Pelicans have quelled that little bit of moment. It’s dropped the Bulls to 4-10 in the second half as they continue to hold onto the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

It’s to the point where the team’s focus is more on not falling into the seventh spot and the play-in tournament than the fourth spot and home floor advantage in the first round. A big contest is coming up on Saturday when the team faces the Cavaliers, who are sixth in the Eastern Conference and a game behind the Bulls, in Cleveland.

While Patrick Williams returned to the lineup after nearly five months out with a wrist injury, Lonzo Ball’s running was shut down for ten days as he continues to experience pain in his left knee. He’ll continue to do strength work during that time and the Bulls wouldn’t rule him out for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.

All of those topics were part of this week’s edition of “Bull-etin Board” on WGN News Now on Friday.

We also discussed Zach LaVine’s new shoe deal with New Balance while also chatting with Matt Peck of CHGO about the team’s struggles in the second half.

You can watch the entire “Bull-etin Board” show with Larry Hawley in the video above.