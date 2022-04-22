CHICAGO – It’s been a long five years since the Bulls and their fans have had this moment, and the scenario is as close to ideal as the team could have hoped for before the season began.

After being able to win Game 2 over the Bucks in Milwaukee, a feat that many thought they wouldn’t be able to pull off, the Bulls are back at the United Center for Game 3 on Friday night with a healthy amount of moment. Fans figure to be at a fever pitch for a team that’s played their best basketball in the last two months over the last week as they host their first playoff game since April 28, 2017.

This edition of the “Bull-etin Board” on WGN News Now previews a very anticipated match-up with the defending NBA champions on Friday evening. We have more from the team on returning home for the next two games along with the way that DeMar DeRozan put in extra work to get ready for his Game 3.

We’ll look back at the recent and distant history of the Bulls and Bucks playing at the United Center along with how Milwaukee will move on without their second-leading scorer Khris Middleton.

Chris Bleck of ESPN Chicago 1000 also joins the show to discuss what he’s seen from the team over the last two playoff games.

Larry Hawley has all this and more in this edition of the “Bull-etin Board,” which you can watch in the video above.