CHICAGO – It’s always a bit crazy leading up to the start of it, considering the number of moves that will be made and the impact that can have on the next NBA season.

That’s what makes the start of the league’s free agency period fun and a little stressful since the success of teams next summer can depend on what happens in this one.

Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley will be quite busy once 15 PM central time hits on Thursday afternoon, with their first priority the signing of two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who is an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

The Bulls’ front office has made it clear a number of times that keeping the core they built last summer together will be the priority for the team as they look ahead to the 2022-2023 season. That group, despite a number of injuries, put the team in the playoffs for the first time in five years yet showed a number of places where the team needs to grow to compete for a championship.

Making that happen will start on Thursday and continue this summer before play opens up sometime in mid-October.

With the significance of free agency, we at WGN News Now decided to have a special “Bull-etin Board” to get fans ready for what’s ahead over the coming days and months in free agency. We’ll hear from both Karnisovas and Eversley on upcoming free agency while also having a conversation with Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago on what he sees transpiring over the next couple of weeks.

