CHICAGO – Momentum is certainly something that can shift quickly in the NBA Playoffs, and a Bulls team with a lot of players making their postseason debut certainly knows that now.

After a Game 2 win, some thought the Bulls might have a chance against the defending NBA champion Bucks in their first round playoff series. One week later, it would be considered a miracle if the Bulls were able to force a Game 6.

Not only have they lost momentum in the series but they’ve also lost guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso as they face an elimination Game 5 at 6:30 PM at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wednesday afternoon’s edition of the “Bull-etin Board” gets you ready for that as we look ahead to the huge challenge the Bulls are facing to keep their season alive. Plus Mark Carman of WGN Radio and The Windy City Podcast discusses a few topics not only on this series but on the Bulls’ future as well.

Larry Hawley has more on that in this edition of the “Bull-etin Board” from WGN News Now, which you can see live just after 3 PM in the video above.