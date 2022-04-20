CHICAGO – If a few more shots had gone down, they might have had one of the upsets of the young playoffs so far.

But the Bulls couldn’t find the hoop when it counted in the final two minutes, and despite a strong defensive effort, they lost to the Bucks 93-87 in Game 1 of their first round series in Milwaukee.

Now the team is back on the floor Wednesday night after three days off to play Game 2 at Fiserv Forum as they could use a win to keep pace with the defending NBA champions.

“Bull-etin Board” is back with another special edition on Wednesday afternoon around 3 PM on WGN News Now as the team prepares for their second game of the first round. Veteran players were quick to point out the good which the team did, especially on defense, to put themselves in a position to steal Game 1.

Some of the rookies also took some time to discuss what they thought of the intensity of playoff basketball, especially forward Patrick Williams and Coby White.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports also took some time to give his thoughts on the Bulls now and what could be ahead in the future.

You can watch this edition of the “Bull-etin Board” with WGN News Now’s Larry Hawley in the video above.