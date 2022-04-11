CHICAGO – After 82 regular season games, the Bulls are where they hoped they might have been when they started building up the teams last summer.

Is this the way they thought they’d get there? Probably not. But at the end of the day, the team is back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time in five years and has rekindled energy from the fanbase after a few difficult years.

A 46-36 Bulls team is done with the regular season, one in which they started quickly but struggled against a more difficult schedule in the second half. They finished sixth in the Eastern Conference and have drawn a tough assignment in the first round of the playoffs: The defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

We’ve got all that covered in this Monday’s edition of “Bull-etin Board” on WGN News Now in which we discuss a number of topics on the team after a rough end of the season and look ahead to the first round series with the Central Division rivals.

You can watch this episode of the “Bull-etin Board” by clicking on the video above.