CHICAGO – It wasn’t the best of months for the team, but at least it ended well.

The Bulls defeated the Wizards on Tuesday and then knocked off the Clippers in dramatic fashion on Thursday at the United Center. DeMar DeRozan’s efforts late in the fourth quarter and in overtime not only gave him a 50-point game but also delivered the team one of their more memorable victories of the season.

It might not be enough for the team to get home floor advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but it should keep them out of the play-in tournament as they currently lead the Cavaliers by three games with five to play.

As Patrick Williams starts to find his form after a long absence with a wrist injury, Lonzo Ball has been cleared to start running again in his knee surgery rehab that’s now entering a third month.

All of these topics were covered in the final "Bull-etin Board" of March on WGN News Now on Friday as the team continues their March towards the postseason for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

Along with hearing from a few of the players, we also talked with “Big Dave” of CHGO about a few topics on the team, including Williams, DeRozan, and the impact of the victory over Los Angeles on Thursday.

