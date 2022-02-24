‘Bull-etin Board’ looks ahead to the second half of the Bulls’ season

CHICAGO – Over the last few years, the second half of the season for the Bulls was mainly about looking to the future.

Since 2017, the team has often looked to sell at the trade deadline, meaning that there was little hope the team was going to take part in the postseason. In fact, buzz about the Bulls’ possible spot in the NBA Draft Lottery tended to overshadow what was going on with the team on the court.

But that’s completely different this season as a new look Bulls’ team has delivered a successful first half of the season, leading to a finish where there is optimism for a spring of playoff basketball.

The Eastern Conference-leading Bulls will get things going on Thursday night against the Hawks at the United Center, doing so with Tristan Thompson in the fold as he joins up for the postseason push.

Zach LaVine is full go for the second half with Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, and Patrick Williams continuing to heal from their injuries. All figure to play a part in the team’s stretch run this season with the hopes of staying in the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Bulls radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Swirsky also chimed in on the Bulls during this those as he breaks down the difficult schedule ahead for the team.

