‘Bull-etin Board’ looks ahead to the Bulls’ match-up against the Bucks

CHICAGO – It’s been a mostly positive season for the Bulls as they make their way towards their first postseason in five years, but the past week was a bit of a struggle.

After a win over the Hawks to start the second half, the Bulls have now dropped three-straight games, including to Atlanta on Thursday. During that stretch, some flaws in their defense have come up, and it’s a bit of a concern for Billy Donovan, who is looking for more consistency from his team.

All of this comes before a much-anticipated rematch with the Bucks, one that comes after Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 foul broke Alex Caruso’s wrist on January 21st. Spirits will be high on both sides and in the crowd at the United Center on Friday night as the Central Division rivals face each other again.

Plus DeMar DeRozan had another honor added to his incredible first season in Chicago as well.

Larry Hawley has these stories and more on this edition of the “Bull-etin Board” on this first week of March before the showdown with Milwaukee. Along with these stories, Rick Camp of 670 The Score also joined the show to talk about the team as they approach the final two months of the season.

You can watch this edition of the show in the video above.