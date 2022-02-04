‘Bull-etin Board’ features a busy first week of February for the Bulls

CHICAGO – It’s already been a fairly busy week for the Bulls, but it’s only going to get more packed for the team this weekend.

After playing on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, the Bulls will now play three games in the next four days: Friday at Indiana, Sunday afternoon against the Sixers then Monday at the United Center against the Suns. A flurry of postponements due to COVID-19 have forced a few make-up changes to the schedule, necessitating four games in five nights for the team.

In this busy stretch, the Bulls have managed to maintain a share of the Eastern Conference lead with the Heat as of Friday as a new month begins. The team also got some good news on players taking part in All-Star Weekend – from Zach LaVine in the big game to Ayo Dosunmu in the Rising Stars event.

All of these topics and more were covered in this week’s edition of the “Bull-etin Board” as we continue our weekly update on the team on WGN News Now. From the topics above to Nikola Vucevic’s great play to a great night for Marko Simonovic with the Windy City Bulls, Larry Hawley has it all in this weeks’ show in the video above.