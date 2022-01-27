‘Bull-etin Board’ debuts on WGN News Now Thursday

WGN News Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – For the first time in a number of years, the Bulls are relevant in the National Basketball Association again.

With a new front office, head coach, and a number of new players, the team has found it’s way back towards the top of the Eastern Conference and is in good shape to end a five-year postseason drought. Some are hoping that this group under the leadership of Billy Donovan and a number of established stars could do even more come the spring.

We’ll be covering every step of the way this season on WGN News Now’s “Bull-etin Board,” a show that provides a wrap-up of the Bulls’ news for a particular week. We’ll have a number of unique segments that feature some of the main storylines for a given week along with a little social media fun as well.

To watch the first edition of the “Bull-etin Board” with Larry Hawley on Thursday, click on the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News