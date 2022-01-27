‘Bull-etin Board’ debuts on WGN News Now Thursday

CHICAGO – For the first time in a number of years, the Bulls are relevant in the National Basketball Association again.

With a new front office, head coach, and a number of new players, the team has found it’s way back towards the top of the Eastern Conference and is in good shape to end a five-year postseason drought. Some are hoping that this group under the leadership of Billy Donovan and a number of established stars could do even more come the spring.

We’ll be covering every step of the way this season on WGN News Now’s “Bull-etin Board,” a show that provides a wrap-up of the Bulls’ news for a particular week. We’ll have a number of unique segments that feature some of the main storylines for a given week along with a little social media fun as well.

To watch the first edition of the “Bull-etin Board” with Larry Hawley on Thursday, click on the video above.