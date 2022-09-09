BROOKFIELD – Football fever has spread to the Brookfield Zoo ahead of the Bears’ Season Opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Several zoo animals got their game faces on with special football-themed treats.

Grizzly bears Jim and Axhi, along with sloth bears Kartik and Hani showed their team spirit with orange and blue ice blocks topped with fruit.

Jim, a grizzly bear at Brookfield Zoo, with orange and blue ice blocks—the Chicago Bears’ team colors—filed with a variety of frozen fruits.

In celebration of the start of the football season and to wish the Chicago Bears a great year, some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo, including Axhi, a grizzly bear, received enrichment sporting the team’s colors of orange and blue. (Photo credit: Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

The bears were also gifted with a variety of frozen fruits for the celebration.

In celebration of the start of the football season and to wish the Chicago Bears a great year, some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo, including Kartik, a sloth bear, received enrichment sporting the team’s colors of orange and blue.

Hani, one of Brookfield Zoo’s sloth bears, received blue and orange-colored ice blocks topped with fruit in celebration of the Chicago Bear’s first game on Sunday, September 11. (Photo credit: Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

And even though she sort of has California ties, Josie, one of the zoo’s California sea lions, showed her support for the Bears with an ice and gelatin cake topped with a frozen football.

Animal care staff at Brookfield Zoo created a Chicago Bears’ themed ice and gelatin cake for the California sea lions, including Josie, to wish the team a great season.

Josie, one of Brookfield Zoo’s California sea lions eyeing her Chicago Bears’ themed ice and gelatin cake. (Photo credit: Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

The Bears square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field at noon on Sunday.