BROOKFIELD – Football fever has spread to the Brookfield Zoo ahead of the Bears’ Season Opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Several zoo animals got their game faces on with special football-themed treats.
Grizzly bears Jim and Axhi, along with sloth bears Kartik and Hani showed their team spirit with orange and blue ice blocks topped with fruit.
The bears were also gifted with a variety of frozen fruits for the celebration.
And even though she sort of has California ties, Josie, one of the zoo’s California sea lions, showed her support for the Bears with an ice and gelatin cake topped with a frozen football.
The Bears square off against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field at noon on Sunday.