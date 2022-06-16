CHICAGO — Though they share the same name, the Brookfield Zoo’s two-toed sloth is quite a bit younger, and moves quite a bit slower, than the famous actress.

Jennifer Lawrence, yes that’s the sloth’s actual name, celebrated in style with a species appropriate cake, decorations, and even a rendition of Happy Birthday from kids of a similar age.

Despite her speed, Jennifer Lawrence appeared to relish in her birthday treat. Check out the zoo’s full video of her party.

(video credit: Lynette Kleisner / CZS-Brookfield Zoo)