Brian Sandalow talks White Sox, Chicago Fire FC on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – The teams that he’s covered a lot of in 2021 are on different ends of the building of their teams.

Having started a full restructure of their ballclub from the bottom up in late 2016, the White Sox are now poised to win the American League Central division championship and make a run for their first World Series title in 16 years.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire FC is just getting a new era of their franchise started under new owner Joe Mansueto, sporting director Georg Heitz, and manager Raphael Wicky. As they’ve now settled into Sodier Field, the club continues to have growing pains on the field as 2021 continues.

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times discussed both teams with Larry Hawley on this edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk. You can watch that interview in the video above.