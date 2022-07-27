CHICAGO – For a second-straight year, this is quite a difficult time for Cubs fans as they likely say goodbye to a couple of well-respected players.

Tuesday afternoon featured what will probably be the final game at Wrigley Field for three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, who is likely to be traded before the August 2nd deadline. He shared part of it with Ian Happ, who is also likely to be dealt as he continues an All-Star season.

All of this comes a year removed from the team trading three popular members of the 2016 championship core – Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez – as the team begins to rebuild the club. It’s made for a few painful moments for fans as many of these players will likely not wear a Cubs uniform again.

At the same time, the prospects that they brought back along with those the team could acquire in other trades in 2022 could help to form a new core for the future. All of these are in balance for Cubs as the big league club heads towards another sub-.500 season.

Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation talked about that on WGN News Now Sports Talk on Wednesday night with Larry Hawley as the trade deadline nears. He also discussed the feeling of the fan base as the club once again continues to tear down in order to build a new era.

As part of his interview, Brett also shared details of his Bleacher Nation Trade Deadline “Blog-a-Thon” this coming Monday and Tuesday that will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. You can read about that initiative by clicking here.

You can watch Brett’s full interview in the video above.