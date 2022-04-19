CHICAGO – He follows every team in the National Basketball Association as Bally Sports’ insider for the league, but he’s paid special interest to the team from Chicago this season.

For the first time in five years, the Bulls have made the playoffs and did so by firing up their fan base with a relatively new core of players who had the team at the top of the Eastern Conference for 2/3 of the season. Things slipped towards the end of the 2021-2022 campaign due to a robust schedule and an injury to guard Lonzo Ball, but they have generated energy for a franchise that didn’t have it for a number of years.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson talked about that during his appearance on WGN News Now Sports Talk this week as he talked about what he’s seen from the team and what he believes they’ll need to do to return to the NBA’s elite.

Robinson also talked about the NBA Playoffs in general and what storylines he’ll be watching as the play continues into mid-June.

