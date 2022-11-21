CHICAGO – For the first time in eight years, fans of the United States men’s national team will get to take part in a World Cup.

For fans of the squad, especially someone that’s played for it in the past, that’s the biggest thing when it comes to the tournament in 2022.

“It’s massive,” said Evergreen Park native and former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Guzan when talking about the country being back in the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

Their quest for success on soccer’s biggest stage begins on Monday when the USMNT faces Wales at 1 PM. That’s their first of three group matches as they hope to advance to the knockout round for the first time since their last appearance in 2014.

Guzan spoke about a number of topics around the national team on WGN News Now as tournament play opens up this week. Along with the USMNT, he also talked about some other storylines in this World Cup with some of the other teams.

At the same time, Guzan took a look ahead to a major moment for the United States and North America that’s coming up in four years as the continent will host the World Cup in 2026.

