Boy with leukemia asks for birthday cards to celebrate third birthday

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — Cole Magnus, 2, is undergoing treatment at Lurie Children’s Hospital and cannot have a birthday party for his big day on November 1, but he hopes special mail will make his day count.

Cole was diagnosed with acute lymphoid leukemia in April 2021. He will be celebrating his third birthday with immediate family to protect his vulnerable immune system, and his is counting on friends from far and wide to make his day extra-special.

WGN News Now spoke with Cole’s mom Brittany about the request and his journey.

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children’s is committed to caring for children like Cole and tending to each patient’s physical, emotional and social needs in a kid-friendly environment. The center treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois.

Cole loves Halloween, ghosts, spiders, music, dancing, and playing chef.

All are invited to send birthday cards to:

Cole Magnus

PO Box 4408

Lisle, IL 60532