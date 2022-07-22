CHICAGO – While many remember his exploits on the field in two sports during his athletic career, charity has become a part of this Chicago-area resident’s post-playing career.

In December, Bo Jackson joined the White Sox to give a makeover of a home for a south side family just ahead of the holidays. The former player for the franchise also gave gifts to Tanika Harmon and her family in a surprise presentation.

Now Jackson has done so thousands of miles away from Chicago, this time to aid the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Per the Associated Press, he made a donation of $170,000 to pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the massacre on May 24th.

“It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right,” said Jackson said to reporter Jim Vertuno. “I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. … The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

Per the AP, Jackson traveled to Texas with a friend to present the check to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott along with the offer to pay for the funerals. When he announced to the public on May 27th that a donation had been made for the funerals, Gov. Abbott didn’t reveal who it was from.

One of the few players to play both in the NFL and MLB at the same time, Jackson was a member of the White Sox for the 1992 and 1993 seasons. In that final year, he aided the team’s run to the American League West division title, their first playoff appearance in ten years.