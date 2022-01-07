BMW unveils new color-changing paint

CHICAGO – If you have a hard time deciding what color car you should buy, BMW has some new tech that could help you.

It’s new color-changing paint called BMW iX Flow.

A concept version of the surface coating was recently unveiled at CES in Las Vegas.

It features E Ink that contains millions of microcapsules that contain negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments. You choose a setting and an electrical field will cause certain pigments to collect at the surface of the car.

Basically, you can change the color of the car by touching a button; but only to white, black, or grey…. for now.

And, you’re not going to see this in any BMW dealership showrooms anytime soon.

BMW says this is just an “advanced research and design project”.