BMW features their first electric crossover at 2022 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — The BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle offers cutting-edge performance, technology, and luxury – with the comfort of a midsized SAV.

It’s one of the vehicles on display at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.

Comparable to the X5 in size, the iX is BMW’s first electric crossover. Offered only as a 4-door wagon that seats five 5, the iX is scheduled to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022 with a starting price of $83,200. Unlike most vehicles, the iX has a unique aluminum spaceframe that also includes continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastics and high-strength steel, which are designed to create a strong yet lightweight body structure. Key rivals include the Audi e-tron, Hyundai Ioniq5, Kia EV6, Polestar 2, Tesla Model Y, Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volkswagen ID.4.

Initially the iX will come in a single trim: xDrive50. It gets two electric motors – one on each axle – for a combined output of 516 horsepower. BMW claims the iX can run from 0 to 60 MPH in just 4.6 seconds. Providing juice to the motors is a large 106.3 kWh battery, which should be good for about 300 miles of range. With a Level 2 charger it will take about 11 hours to fully charge the iX from empty. Using a DC fast charger, owners can add up to 90 miles of range in 10 minutes. BMW is even including a $100 credit when plugged into the EVgo charging network.

Inside the iX features a panoramic sunroof with an electrochromatic dimmer, allowing it to switch from transparent to opaque at the press of a button. Of course, the iX will offer heated steering wheel and heated center armrest, but it also adds heating elements to the glove compartment and door panels. On the tech front, there is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch central display and BMW’s iDrive infotainment system. In addition, BMW is offering a 30-speaker Bower & Wilkins audio system.