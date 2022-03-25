CHICAGO, IL – If you or someone you know takes blood pressure medication, you may want to check your medicine cabinet.

Pfizer issued a nationwide recall for Accuretic tablets and their two generic versions, quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide along with quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide, due to higher levels of nitrosamines in the tablets.

Those are found in water and cured meats, but if people are exposed to them for long periods of time, the potential risk of cancer may increase.

WGN News Now spoke with Doctor Marlon Everett, a cardiologist at Advocate Trinity Hospital, about what all this means for patients who use these medications.

He said millions of Americans use them as a long-term treatment for blood hypertension and should continue to do so despite the recall. “As soon as you stop it, you could develop rebound hypertension where your blood pressure may go up even higher after stopping these medications abruptly,” said Dr. Everett.

Everett said many pharmaceutical companies often combine drugs to make it easier for people to take, so when you divide them, as in this case, levels of nitrosamine will be reduced, and the risk of carcinogen will be cut.

If patients don’t take their blood pressure medication, they could be more susceptible to heart attacks, strokes, kidney problems, and eye problems.

In the meantime, Everett said patients should contact their physician’s office and discuss possibly changing their medication. You can see more of his advice in the video above.