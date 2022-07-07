MONTREAL – At the moment, the team doesn’t have a first round pick because of a trade made by the previous general manager.

But it’s safe to say that Kyle Davidson is going to do what he can to crack the Blackhawks into the top group of selections as he begins the rebuild he told fans was coming in March. Doing so could involve some major moves with some veteran players on the main roster with the focus remaining on the future.

Things will start to come together around 6 PM tonight when the first round of the draft officially begins at 6 PM central time at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

If things were to hold, the Blackhawks wouldn’t have a selection in the first round for the first time since 2016 and just the second time in the last 26 years that’s been the case.

As of the middle of Thursday afternoon, here are the Blackhawks’ eight draft selections for 2022:

2nd Round – 38th Overall

2nd Round – 57th Overall

3rd Round – 81st Overall

3rd Round – 90th Overall

3rd Round – 93rd Overall

6th Round – 167th Overall

6th Round – 173rd Overall

7th Round – 199th Overall

Of course, this could all change if Davidson pulls a move to get into the first round, which there have been reports about swirling the last few days.

A number surround forward Alex DeBrincat, who coincidentally was the first selection of the last NHL Draft in which the Blackhawks didn’t have a first round pick. The Blackhawks chose him in the second round and since then has developed into a solid goal-scorer over the last five seasons in the NHL.

DeBrincat got 160 scores in 368 games and tied his career-high with 41 during the 2021-2022 season. At 24 years old, he could bring a hefty return for the Blackhawks in a trade as he enters the final year of his contract with the Blackhawks.

He’ll have a cap hit of $6.4 million in 2022-2023 and would be a restricted free agent next offseason.

Center Kirby Dach, who was the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, is another player who has been discussed in a few reports on Thursday afternoon in a possible return for draft picks.

Whether these transpire to get the Blackhawks into the first round is still to be seen, but safe to say that Davidson’s phone will be busy in Montreal over the course of Thursday.