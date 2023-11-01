CHICAGO — With a difficult schedule to begin the season, including two match-ups with the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, there figured to be some rough patches for the Blackhawks.

That has been the case as the team has gone 3-6 through the first nine games of the season. There have been some forgettable games, like the 8-1 loss to the Coyotes on the road Monday night, but there was the win in Vegas that’s a highlight for the young group.

Meanwhile, fans have gotten the chance to see the highly-touted Connor Bedard for the first time as the No. 1 overall pick has already had a few memorable moments on the ice. Kevin Korchinsky, the team’s first selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, is also making his debut, and it looks like he’ll be around for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

But it’s not just those players who’ve gotten the chance to develop as a number of other younger players and veterans are finding their way on Luke Richardson’s team.

Jack Bushman of Locked On Blackhawks has been watching the team through the first nine games and took some time to discuss the start of the season on “9 Good Minutes” on Wednesday.

He discussed Bedard, Korchinsky, along with the team’s overall performance so far and gave his thoughts on what could be ahead for the team over the next few months.

You can watch Jack’s discussion on the Blackhawks with Larry Hawley on WGN News Now in the video above.