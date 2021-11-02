Birthday check-in with Cole, the local little boy battling leukemia

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — Cole Magnus, 2, is undergoing treatment at Lurie Children’s Hospital and could not have a birthday party for his big day on November 1st, but so many people helped make his day special with birthday cards.

Cole was diagnosed with acute lymphoid leukemia in April 2021. He celebrated his third birthday with immediate family to protect his vulnerable immune system. But friends near and far helped brighten his day. WGN News Now spoke with Cole and his mom Brittany about the immense response.

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children’s is committed to caring for children like Cole and tending to each patient’s physical, emotional and social needs in a kid-friendly environment. The center treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois.

Cole loves Halloween, ghosts, spiders, music, dancing, and playing chef.

You can still send Cole and the family a card to:

Cole Magnus

PO Box 4408

Lisle, IL 60532