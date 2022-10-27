CHICAGO – The final week of November features a team of local interest in the Big Ten that has their sights set on winning their first conference division championship.

Illinois has put themselves into that position thanks to a five-game winning streak that has them ranked 17th and at the top of the Big Ten West as they come off the bye week. They’ll head to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Saturday afternoon looking to take a step closer to a big achievement for the program.

It marks the first time that the Illini have been even in consideration for a division championship since that was introduced to the Big Ten back in 2011.

Meanwhile, Northwestern and Notre Dame hit the road, with the Wildcats still looking to stop a long losing streak while the Fighting Irish enter a difficult two-week stretch.

Loyola women’s volleyball is enjoying a very successful start to their time in the Atlantic 10 conference as they’re currently on a 12-game winning streak. The Ramblers have their eye on a regular season A-10 crown, but face a difficult season-ending schedule to get there, starting with VCU for two matches this weekend in Rogers Park.

Plus Aneesah Morrow of DePaul continues to add to the accolades she has achieved in her short time in women’s college basketball.

This week’s edition of “Campus Check-In” featured all of these stories as we heard from the Illini, Wildcats, Fighting Irish, and the Ramblers about their conference transition along with the honor for Morrow.

You can watch this entire edition of “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley in the video above.