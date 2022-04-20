CHICAGO – One of the trends in the Big Ten Conference when it comes to their basketball tournaments is their desire to let other cities have a crack at hosting the events.

That will once again be the case in coming years, but Chicago will still get its shot to host the men’s tournament next winter.

For Big Ten fans, some championship updates:

.

– Indianapolis remains the host of the Big Ten Football Championship through 2024

– Chicago is the 2023 men’s basketball tournament host

– Minneapolis host the men’s and women’s basketball tournament in 2024.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/sv81mrOawM — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 20, 2022

The Big Ten confirmed the previously announced return to the men’s basketball tournament to Chicago for 2023 on Wednesday afternoon as it comes back to the “Windy City” for the first time since 2019. The United Center will host the tourney for the 11th time and the first since 2019.

Originally the venue was scheduled to host the 2021 Big Ten Tournament but it was moved to Indianapolis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, another city was added to the championship rotation for the major sports for the Big Ten: Minneapolis.

The home of the University of Minnesota will be added to the rotation as they host the 2023 women’s basketball tournament then both the men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024. All three events will be staged at the Target Center downtown, which recently served as the host for the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Minneapolis will be the fifth host of the men’s tournament, joining Chicago, Indianapolis, New York City (2018), and Washington DC (2017). For the women’s tournament, the “Twin Cities” will be the fourth to host as they join Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, and Hoffman Estates, which hosted the event in 2013 and 2015 at what was then known as the Sears Centre.

The conference also confirmed that Indianapolis will remain the host of the Big Ten Football Championship Game through 2024. Lucas Oil Stadium has been the only host for the contest since its inception in 2011.