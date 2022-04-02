CHICAGO – For the first time in five years, Bulls’ fans have a postseason to look forward to, and it probably won’t have to start in the play-in tournament either.

While the team fell out of the top of the Eastern Conference after a difficult March, two-straight wins this week, including a thrilling comeback win over the Clippers on Thursday, have made things a little better for the team in the standings.

Now the question for the team with five games left in the regular season is what seed they’ll get, who their opponent will be, and what they might have for their first postseason appearance since 2017.

Naturally, the Bulls are a major talking point for WGN News Now Sports Talk as of late and this week we had Big Dave of CHGO on the program to discuss a number of topics on the team.

Dave discussed DeMar DeRozan’s incredible season, Zach LaVine’s first playoff appearance, Patrick Williams progression after his return to the lineup, what impact Lonzo Ball could have should he return to the lineup, and what the expectations will be once the Bulls start the playoffs.

You can watch Big Dave’s full interview with Larry Hawley in the video above.