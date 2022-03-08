Big bucks for babysitters as rates soar

CHICAGO, IL – Babysitters are making big bucks!

UrbanSitter’s 11th annual Cost of Caregiving Survey shows the national average for babysitting one child was $20.57/hour last year, compared to $18.36/hour in 2020.

The 11% increase outpaces the rate of inflation.

The company gathered data from more than 10,000 families across the country.

The UrbanSitter survey also found the national average pay for a sitter to watch two children climbed to $23.25/hour, and to $24.35 for three.

The hourly babysitting rate for one child in Chicago is $17.62/hour and for two it’s $19.75 according to the survey.

New York City has the most expensive babysitting rate with $23.45/hour for one child.

The least expensive city for babysitting is San Antonio where the rate is $12.70/hour for one child.

Researchers recommend you should consider the following factors when determining how much to pay a babysitter:

Your location

The job responsibilities

The sitter’s skills and experience

Transportation

Babysitting supplies and children’s activity costs

Child with special needs