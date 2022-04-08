CHICAGO, IL – It’s baaack! And it’s big, breathtaking and bold!

Chicago’s premier art fair, Expo Chicago 2022, is underway at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall.

This is the ninth year for the International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, which features art from more than 140 galleries that showcases work from 3,000 artists representing 25 countries from around the world.

As visitors browse the art-filled aisles, they’ll also have the opportunity to meet the artists along with taking guided tours of the event.

Attendees can peruse the art with a glass of vino in hand too if they’d like, as the expo also has a wine bar and a couple of drink stations sprinkled through the expo.

Expo Chicago 2022 runs until Sunday April 10th and you can find ticket information here.