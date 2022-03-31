VAN HORN, Texas — Six more people are headed to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket.

The spaceflight company, created in 2000 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is one of several private enterprises developing equipment and technologies in the space sector.

Thursday’s launch is the fourth with passengers aboard for Blue Origin. The first manned launch took place in July, 2020 and included Bezos himself as a passenger.

The second included actor William Shatner, better known to “Star Trek” fans as Captain Kirk.

The third launch took Good Morning America host Michael Strahan along for the suborbital ride.

Originally, Thursday’s flight was set to include “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, however he backed out after the launch was delayed.

The flight will be the 20th mission for the company’s New Shepard rocket and carry six passengers just beyond the Kármán line which is recognized as the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

Passengers include Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, George Nield, and Blue Origin’s Chief Architect Gary Lai who was also one of the first 20 employees to join the fledgling company in 2004.

Seats for future flights are officially for sale. For those lucky enough to be able to afford it, the first step to purchase requires a submission through the Blue Origin website.