#BettyWhiteChallenge honors late Oak Park native

WGN News Now

by: , Janye Killelea

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Fans of Oak Park native Betty White have come up with a special way to honor the late actress.

White died December 31st just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Now, an online movement of sorts called #BettyWhiteChallenge is gaining steam on social media.

It asks fans to donate $5 to local animal shelters in her name on her birthday, January 17th, to support one of her favorite causes, animals.

The ‘Golden Girls’ Star was known to be a life long animal lover and strong advocate for animal causes.

She even wrote, produced and hosted a syndicated TV show called “The Pet Set” and a book called “Betty White’s Pet Love.”

