CHICAGO — The first lawsuit from prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and other Chicago-based attorneys against Northwestern University in the midst of a hazing scandal has been filed on Monday.

He along with Chicago-based attorneys Steven M. Levin and Margaret Battersby Black of Levin and Perconti were joined by former Northwestern football player Lloyd Yates at a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss this litigation against the university.

The 52-page complaint, which was filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, lists Yates as the plaintiff with Northwestern University as the only defendant. It lists three counts of “negligence, willful and wanton disregard for player safety and well-being, and violation of Illinois’ Gender Violence Act.”

In this suit, its alleged that current associate head coach Matt MacPherson witnessed the “hazing, sexual conduct, and forced sex acts” and didn’t report or stop them. There are also two other assistant coaches, who were not named, “participated in the hazing as recipients of forced sexual conduct.”

Crump said during the news conference that they could file up to 30 individual lawsuits against Northwestern, with not all of them involving the football program.

During the news conference, Crump described this as the “Me Too” movement in college sports.

This is the latest lawsuit among a few that have been filed in the wake of major hazing allegations against the football program that have been revealed over the past few weeks. Attorneys Patrick Salvi II & Parker Stinar have four different lawsuits filed against Northwestern along with others in the university – three football players and one member of the volleyball program.

