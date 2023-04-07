The “Random Hawlight” – a weekly segment on WGN News Now that spotlights achievements by Chicago area athletes and teams.

AUGUSTA, GA — The stage now belongs to the best golfers in the world, but the week at August National began with some of the brightest young players in America.

That included a few talented golfers from the Chicago area who were able to finish as finalists in the competition held before the Masters Tournament.

Four young athletes from Chicagoland placed in the Top 10 of the 2023 Drive, Chip, and Putt Championships that were held last weekend in Augusta.

That included a champion – Martha Kuwahara of Northbrook – who won the girl’s 14-15 division of the competition. She scored 24 points, which was one better than second place finisher Saydie Wagner to win the title.

Kuwahara was presented with her trophy by Nick Faldo, the 1989, 1990, and 1996 Masters champion.

Three other golfers from the Chicago area also finished in the Top 10 in the competition, all coming in the boy’s competition.

William Comiskey of Hinsdale was third in the 10-11 division, finishing with 20 points in the competition.

Ben Patel of North Aurora was fifth in the boys 12-13 division, finishing with 17 points in the competition.

Emory Muñoz of Lockport finished ninth in the 7-9 division with 12 points.

The Drive, Chip, and Putt Championships were founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, the United States Golf Association, and the PGA of America. Conducted the Sunday before the main tournament at Augusta National, players advance through local, sub-regional, and regional qualifying competitions.