‘Beernaments’ can brighten a beer-lover’s Christmas tree

CHICAGO – Now if you have a beer-lover on your gift-giving list, Miller Lite has a new holiday ornament to brighten their Christmas tree.

The brewmaker calls them “Beernaments”. They’re drinkable ornament balls that come in a pack of six. The palm-sized balls are designed to fit snuggly around 8 ounce cans of your favorite pilsner.

Once you’re done with your beer, you can simply hang the ornament on the tree using the tab as a hook.

The limited edition Beernaments cost $19.75 and are on sale, online.