CHICAGO – Great music and great beer!

That’s the premise behind the 10th annual Square Roots Festival in Lincoln Square this weekend.

The “not-your-standard-street festival” not only showcases a diverse lineup of bands, vendors, and restaurants, but it also offers a unique craft beer experience.

WGN News Now spoke to Rudy Flores, Executive Director of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce about the event.

“Square Roots Chicago is back in Lincoln Square after a hiatus of about three years due to the pandemic. So, we’re really excited to bring the street festival back to the community,” said Flores. “It’s a really special festival for Chicago because we have over twelve local breweries from the city pouring over 40 different beers which is really exciting to showcase what makes Chicago craft brewing so popular as well as the Chamber partnered with the Old Town School of Folk Music to bring in some really world class music artist.”

Flores said the Square Roots Festival has something for everyone. Saturday and Sunday they have a kids zone from 12 PM – 6 PM which includes storytime, barnyard dancing, roaming acts, jugglers, and onstage performances. The festival also has 12 local restaurants serving foods such as burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, ice cream sandwiches, and a variety of other savory foods. Flores added they will also have more than 60 artisans and market vendors lining Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson in the heart of Lincoln Square.

Festivalgoers will be treated to a diverse lineup of bands featuring local and global music artists, plus genres of music ranging from alternative rock to reggae. “We have a local band called ‘Dead’ which is also Indie sound style music which you might have seen them play throughout the city this past year,” said Flores. “We also have country music, jazz. It’s just all around. We try to hit every type of genre you can think of…plus we have two outdoor stages and two indoor stages.”

The festival is a fundraiser for both the Old Town School of Folk Music and the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. The Old Town School of Folk Music will use the proceeds to fund scholarship programs for people to take music lessons at their campuses in Lincoln Square and Englewood. Flores added the Chamber will put its funds towards neighborhood beautification projects and small business workshops that support economic growth.Flores said there’s a suggested gate donation of $10 per person, $5 for children, and $20 per family. He added that once you’re in the event, you can purchase beverage and food tickets to use at the vendors.

The Square Roots Festival runs from Friday July 8 through Sunday July 10 and will be staged between 4400 and 4600 N. Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson.

The Festival hours are below:

Friday, July 8 from 5 – 10pm

Saturday, July 9 from 12 – 10pm

Sunday, July 10 from 12 – 9pm

For more information on the Square Roots Festival, you can view the video above and go to squareroots.org.