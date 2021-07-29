Beauty and Brunch Event with Beauty and Brains Organization

CHICAGO – Two sisters from the Chicago area have made it their mission to help others pursue their dreams in higher education.

For the past three years they’ve given out more than $7,000 in scholarships.

The duo started the organization in the area and now have members a part of their Beaty and Brains organization from all over.

On August 1st, Janet and Jennifer Martin will be hosting their organizations 4th annual scholarship event.

They talked with WGN News Now about the festivities and future plans.