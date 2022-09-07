CHICAGO – After months of questions about how the team might play during the 2022 season can finally start to be answered this Sunday at Noon.

That’s when the Bears take the field against the 49ers in their first regular season game of this campaign, beginning a 17-contest journey to begin a new era of the franchise under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

Wednesday was the first full day of preparations by the team for their game against San Francisco at Soldier Field and they made one thing official – their captains. Four have been named in that role for the entire season while one will be chosen per week.

Justin Fields is one of those captains, and he’ll once again face a team that passed on him in the 2021 NFL Draft to select another quarterback. Does that bother him heading into his second career match-up with the 49ers?

