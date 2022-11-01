CHICAGO – The beginning of November has brought some major news in Chicago sports, one from a team still playing and another one that’s trying to build up their team for next season.

After the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles and then Roquan Smith to the Ravens, general manager Ryan Poles decided to add a player that can contribute right away to the team on Tuesday.

The Bears have reportedly acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second round pick, giving Justin Fields and the offense a big-play threat for the rest of this season and beyond.

Before that, the White Sox reportedly came to a decision when it comes to their manager as they’ll hire Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to take over for Tony La Russa, who resigned due to health concerns in October.

We covered both of these major stories on this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now along with a shake-up for the Bulls’ opponent on Tuesday evening as well.

Plus Josh Nelson of Sox Machine joined the show to give us his thoughts on the White Sox hire of Grifol as their next manager, and what might be ahead for the club in the 2022-2023 offseason.

Larry Hawley has all of those stories in this edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” that will air live at 2:45 PM in the video above.